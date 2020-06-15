Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]: Short-term bearish but long-term fundamentals getting better

Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Real Estate sector company has a current value of $32.06 after CUZ shares went up by 1.62% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Real Estate stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Cousins Properties Incorporated [NYSE:CUZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CUZ an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $32.06, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $37.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] sitting at 14.30% and its Gross Margin at 66.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 40.40. These measurements indicate that Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.76. Its Return on Equity is 6.60%, and its Return on Assets is 4.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CUZ financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 51.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.64 and P/E Ratio of 99.75. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] has 147.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.15 to 42.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 4.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.