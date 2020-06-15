CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF]: Short-term bearish but long-term fundamentals getting better

The share price of CVB Financial Corp. [NASDAQ: CVBF] inclined by $18.21, presently trading at $18.51. The company’s shares saw 24.10% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 14.91 recorded on 06/12/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CVBF fall by -12.59% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 21.62 compared to -2.66 of all time high it touched on 06/08/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 9.36%, while additionally dropping -13.18% during the last 12 months. CVB Financial Corp. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $20.40. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.89% increase from the current trading price.

CVB Financial Corp. [NASDAQ:CVBF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CVBF an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.51, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 07/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF] sitting at 94.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.10. These measurements indicate that CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.60. Its Return on Equity is 9.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CVBF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 23.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.62.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.51 and P/E Ratio of 13.36. These metrics all suggest that CVB Financial Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF] has 139.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.91 to 22.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.67, which indicates that it is 5.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.