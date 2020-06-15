Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] – Is DAR worth Holding?

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Defensive sector company has a current value of $23.00 after DAR shares went up by 2.91% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Defensive stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE:DAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DAR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.00, with the high estimate being $38.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $33.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 23.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.67.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 69.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 64.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.00 and P/E Ratio of 10.17. These metrics all suggest that Darling Ingredients Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] has 163.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.25 to 29.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 124.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 4.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.