Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] gains 11.44% – Is this a reason to worry?

Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] saw a change by 11.44% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $49.28. The company is holding 16.26M shares with keeping 16.12M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 248.02% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -52.83% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -23.39%, trading +248.02% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 16.26M shares valued at 1.23 million were bought and sold.

Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE:DIN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DIN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $49.28, with the high estimate being $88.00, the low estimate being $40.00 and the median estimate amounting to $60.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] sitting at 14.40% and its Gross Margin at 41.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.42. Its Return on Equity is -39.40%, and its Return on Assets is 4.40%. These metrics suggest that this Dine Brands Global Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 115.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 90.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59.

Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] has 16.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 725.89M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.16 to 104.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 248.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 9.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] a Reliable Buy?

Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.