Discover Financial Services [DFS] – Is this a dead cat bounce or the beginning of a bull run?

Discover Financial Services [DFS] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $52.99 after DFS shares went up by 7.25% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Discover Financial Services [NYSE:DFS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Discover Financial Services [DFS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DFS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $52.99, with the high estimate being $72.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $51.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Discover Financial Services [DFS] is sitting at 3.73. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.73.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Discover Financial Services [DFS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Discover Financial Services [DFS] sitting at 44.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.60. These measurements indicate that Discover Financial Services [DFS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.16. Its Return on Equity is 20.00%, and its Return on Assets is 1.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DFS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Discover Financial Services [DFS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 216.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 181.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.46.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. Discover Financial Services [DFS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.38 and P/E Ratio of 7.94. These metrics all suggest that Discover Financial Services is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Discover Financial Services [DFS] has 308.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.25 to 92.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 127.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.86, which indicates that it is 6.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Discover Financial Services [DFS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Discover Financial Services [DFS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.