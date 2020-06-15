Dover Corporation [DOV] moving up 0.43% – What are the long-term prospects?

Dover Corporation [DOV] saw a change by 0.43% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $96.61. The company is holding 144.26M shares with keeping 142.58M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 53.47% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -19.67% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -11.80%, trading +53.47% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 144.26M shares valued at 1.08 million were bought and sold.

Dover Corporation [NYSE:DOV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Dover Corporation [DOV] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DOV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $96.61, with the high estimate being $120.00, the low estimate being $90.00 and the median estimate amounting to $105.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $96.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dover Corporation [DOV] is sitting at 3.91. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.91.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dover Corporation [DOV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dover Corporation [DOV] sitting at 14.40% and its Gross Margin at 37.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.43. Its Return on Equity is 25.00%, and its Return on Assets is 8.50%. These metrics all suggest that Dover Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dover Corporation [DOV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 106.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 102.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Dover Corporation [DOV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.92 and P/E Ratio of 18.94. These metrics all suggest that Dover Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Dover Corporation [DOV] has 144.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.95 to 120.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 3.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dover Corporation [DOV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dover Corporation [DOV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.