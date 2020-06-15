DTE Energy Company [DTE] – The merits and potential risks: A tempered look at DTE

DTE Energy Company[DTE] stock saw a move by 0.07% on Friday, touching 1.03 million. Based on the recent volume, DTE Energy Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DTE shares recorded 192.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that DTE Energy Company [DTE] stock could reach median target price of $120.00.

DTE Energy Company [DTE] stock additionally went down by -8.53% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 9.49% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DTE stock is set at -18.47% by far, with shares price recording returns by 8.95% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DTE shares showcased -16.17% decrease. DTE saw 135.67 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 71.21 compared to high within the same period of time.

DTE Energy Company [NYSE:DTE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For DTE Energy Company [DTE] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DTE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $105.07, with the high estimate being $155.00, the low estimate being $109.00 and the median estimate amounting to $120.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $105.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DTE Energy Company [DTE] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.91.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DTE Energy Company [DTE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DTE Energy Company [DTE] sitting at 14.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.66. Its Return on Equity is 9.90%, and its Return on Assets is 2.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DTE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DTE Energy Company [DTE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 150.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 137.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. DTE Energy Company [DTE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.04 and P/E Ratio of 17.86. These metrics all suggest that DTE Energy Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

DTE Energy Company [DTE] has 192.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 71.21 to 135.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.61, which indicates that it is 3.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DTE Energy Company [DTE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DTE Energy Company [DTE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.