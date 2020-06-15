East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC]: Short-term bearish but long-term fundamentals getting better

East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] took an upward turn with a change of 2.84%, trading at the price of $36.52 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.28 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while East West Bancorp Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.82M shares for that time period. EWBC monthly volatility recorded 5.03%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.74%. PS value for EWBC stocks is 2.69 with PB recorded at 1.08.

East West Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:EWBC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give EWBC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $36.52, with the high estimate being $49.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $32.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] is sitting at 3.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.70.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] sitting at 74.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.10. These measurements indicate that East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.59. Its Return on Equity is 13.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates EWBC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.00.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.55 and P/E Ratio of 8.14. These metrics all suggest that East West Bancorp Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] has 144.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.55 to 51.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.00, which indicates that it is 5.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.