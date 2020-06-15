Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] – Analyzing the EMN using Fundamentals and Trend Analysis

Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] took an upward turn with a change of 4.66%, trading at the price of $69.63 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.16 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Eastman Chemical Company shares have an average trading volume of 1.58M shares for that time period. EMN monthly volatility recorded 3.26%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.37%. PS value for EMN stocks is 0.99 with PB recorded at 1.55.

Eastman Chemical Company [NYSE:EMN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give EMN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $69.63, with the high estimate being $83.00, the low estimate being $52.00 and the median estimate amounting to $70.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $66.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] is sitting at 4.69. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.69.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Eastman Chemical Company [EMN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] sitting at 12.80% and its Gross Margin at 24.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.48. Its Return on Equity is 13.50%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that Eastman Chemical Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 100.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 96.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.30 and P/E Ratio of 11.87. These metrics all suggest that Eastman Chemical Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] has 136.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.44 to 83.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 102.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.67, which indicates that it is 4.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eastman Chemical Company [EMN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.