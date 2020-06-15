Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] – Don’t lose sight of the bigger picture

Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] saw a change by -1.30% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $5.31. The company is holding 437.00M shares with keeping 88.88M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 229.81% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -63.33% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -25.32%, trading +229.81% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 437.00M shares valued at 1.98 million were bought and sold.

Enable Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:ENBL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ENBL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.31, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] is sitting at 2.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.60.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] sitting at 19.60% and its Gross Margin at 59.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.40. These measurements indicate that Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.59. Its Return on Equity is 5.00%, and its Return on Assets is 2.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ENBL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 59.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.61 and P/E Ratio of 7.00. These metrics all suggest that Enable Midstream Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] has 437.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.61 to 14.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 229.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.50, which indicates that it is 10.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.