EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] – How low can NYSE:EOG go? A return to Fundamental Analysis

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] shares went higher by 2.78% from its previous closing of 51.15, now trading at the price of $52.57, also adding 1.42 points. Is EOG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.39 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of EOG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 579.41M float and a -11.36% run over in the last seven days. EOG share price has been hovering between 95.29 and 27.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to EOG Resources Inc. [EOG], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give EOG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $52.57, with the high estimate being $93.00, the low estimate being $42.00 and the median estimate amounting to $62.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.32.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] sitting at 16.10% and its Gross Margin at 56.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.80. These measurements indicate that EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.77. Its Return on Equity is 9.90%, and its Return on Assets is 5.70%. These metrics all suggest that EOG Resources Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 21.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 16.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.96 and P/E Ratio of 14.47. These metrics all suggest that EOG Resources Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] has 582.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 29.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.00 to 95.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 94.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.96, which indicates that it is 5.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of EOG Resources Inc. [EOG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.