Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] Price Analysis: NYSE:EQH Bull Target $23.60 or Higher

The share price of Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] inclined by $19.37, presently trading at $20.60. The company’s shares saw 108.29% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 9.89 recorded on 06/12/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as EQH fall by -7.17% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 23.28 compared to -1.59 of all time high it touched on 06/08/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 33.16%, while additionally dropping -3.24% during the last 12 months. Equitable Holdings Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $23.60. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.0% increase from the current trading price.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give EQH an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.60, with the high estimate being $28.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] is sitting at 4.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.29.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 08/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] sitting at -7.70% and its Gross Margin at 34.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.00. These measurements indicate that Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.47. Its Return on Equity is 28.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates EQH financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 37.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.84.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has 461.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.89 to 27.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 108.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.