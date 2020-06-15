Equity Residential [EQR] moving up – What are the long-term prospects?

Equity Residential [NYSE: EQR] shares went higher by 3.10% from its previous closing of 61.66, now trading at the price of $63.57, also adding 1.91 points. Is EQR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.31 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of EQR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 366.15M float and a -4.26% run over in the last seven days. EQR share price has been hovering between 89.55 and 49.62 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Equity Residential [NYSE:EQR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Equity Residential [EQR], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give EQR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $63.57, with the high estimate being $74.00, the low estimate being $56.00 and the median estimate amounting to $67.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $61.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Equity Residential [EQR] is sitting at 3.12. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.24.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Equity Residential [EQR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equity Residential [EQR] sitting at 57.60% and its Gross Margin at 66.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.10. These measurements indicate that Equity Residential [EQR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.28. Its Return on Equity is 11.40%, and its Return on Assets is 5.60%. These metrics all suggest that Equity Residential is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Equity Residential [EQR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 81.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Equity Residential [EQR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.46 and P/E Ratio of 20.46. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Equity Residential [EQR] has 371.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.62 to 89.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 3.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equity Residential [EQR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Equity Residential [EQR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.