Evergy Inc. [EVRG] – What next after Recent Momentum?

Evergy Inc. [EVRG] saw a change by -1.43% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $60.08. The company is holding 227.10M shares with keeping 226.12M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 43.01% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -21.54% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -8.13%, trading +43.01% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 227.10M shares valued at 2.44 million were bought and sold.

Evergy Inc. [NYSE:EVRG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Evergy Inc. [EVRG], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give EVRG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $60.08, with the high estimate being $75.00, the low estimate being $63.00 and the median estimate amounting to $68.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $60.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Evergy Inc. [EVRG] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Evergy Inc. [EVRG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Evergy Inc. [EVRG] sitting at 23.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.70. These measurements indicate that Evergy Inc. [EVRG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.92. Its Return on Equity is 7.40%, and its Return on Assets is 2.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates EVRG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Evergy Inc. [EVRG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 117.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 103.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Evergy Inc. [EVRG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.93 and P/E Ratio of 22.09. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Evergy Inc. [EVRG] has 227.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.01 to 76.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.49, which indicates that it is 3.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Evergy Inc. [EVRG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Evergy Inc. [EVRG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.