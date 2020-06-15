First Hawaiian Inc. [FHB] – A worthy stock for long-term investors

First Hawaiian Inc. [NASDAQ: FHB] opened at $18.14 and closed at $17.42 a share within trading session on 06/12/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.01% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $17.77.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, First Hawaiian Inc. [NASDAQ: FHB] had 1.07 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.37M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.52%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.09%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 13.56 during that period and FHB managed to take a rebound to 31.25 in the last 52 weeks.

First Hawaiian Inc. [NASDAQ:FHB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to First Hawaiian Inc. [FHB], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give FHB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.77, with the high estimate being $23.00, the low estimate being $13.50 and the median estimate amounting to $19.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for First Hawaiian Inc. [FHB] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of First Hawaiian Inc. [FHB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for First Hawaiian Inc. [FHB] sitting at 77.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 38.10. These measurements indicate that First Hawaiian Inc. [FHB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.48. Its Return on Equity is 9.50%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FHB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, First Hawaiian Inc. [FHB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. First Hawaiian Inc. [FHB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.98 and P/E Ratio of 9.28. These metrics all suggest that First Hawaiian Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

First Hawaiian Inc. [FHB] has 129.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.56 to 31.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 6.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is First Hawaiian Inc. [FHB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of First Hawaiian Inc. [FHB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.