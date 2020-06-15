First Republic Bank [FRC] – A worthy stock for long-term investors

First Republic Bank [NYSE: FRC] opened at $108.85 and closed at $105.14 a share within trading session on 06/12/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.48% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $106.70.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, First Republic Bank [NYSE: FRC] had 1.46 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.43M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.87%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.62%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 70.06 during that period and FRC managed to take a rebound to 125.12 in the last 52 weeks.

First Republic Bank [NYSE:FRC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For First Republic Bank [FRC] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give FRC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $106.70, with the high estimate being $139.00, the low estimate being $68.00 and the median estimate amounting to $110.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $105.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for First Republic Bank [FRC] is sitting at 3.58. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.58.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of First Republic Bank [FRC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for First Republic Bank [FRC] sitting at 71.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.30. These measurements indicate that First Republic Bank [FRC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.23. Its Return on Equity is 10.30%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FRC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, First Republic Bank [FRC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 153.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 117.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. First Republic Bank [FRC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.55 and P/E Ratio of 20.79. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

First Republic Bank [FRC] has 171.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 70.06 to 125.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 3.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is First Republic Bank [FRC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of First Republic Bank [FRC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.