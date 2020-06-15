Flowserve Corporation [FLS] – 3 Facts you Should Read Before investing in FLS

Flowserve Corporation [NYSE: FLS] shares went higher by 3.70% from its previous closing of 27.00, now trading at the price of $28.00, also adding 1.0 points. Is FLS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.18 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FLS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 129.81M float and a -11.36% run over in the last seven days. FLS share price has been hovering between 53.98 and 18.98 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Flowserve Corporation [NYSE:FLS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Flowserve Corporation [FLS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give FLS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $28.00, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $23.00 and the median estimate amounting to $28.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Flowserve Corporation [FLS] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.18.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Flowserve Corporation [FLS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Flowserve Corporation [FLS] sitting at 8.60% and its Gross Margin at 32.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.97. Its Return on Equity is 11.30%, and its Return on Assets is 4.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FLS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Flowserve Corporation [FLS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 87.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 84.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Flowserve Corporation [FLS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.96 and P/E Ratio of 18.78. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Flowserve Corporation [FLS] has 130.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.98 to 53.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.79, which indicates that it is 5.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Flowserve Corporation [FLS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Flowserve Corporation [FLS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.