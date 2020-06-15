Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS] – Don’t lose sight of the bigger picture

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS] saw a change by 1.35% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $58.40. The company is holding 139.30M shares with keeping 137.11M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 72.27% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -20.31% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -14.08%, trading +72.27% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 139.30M shares valued at 1.24 million were bought and sold.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [NYSE:FBHS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give FBHS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $58.40, with the high estimate being $78.00, the low estimate being $45.00 and the median estimate amounting to $60.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS] is sitting at 3.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.92.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS] sitting at 12.30% and its Gross Margin at 35.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.36. Its Return on Equity is 19.30%, and its Return on Assets is 7.20%. These metrics all suggest that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 97.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 79.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.49 and P/E Ratio of 18.05. These metrics all suggest that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS] has 139.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.90 to 73.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.68, which indicates that it is 4.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.