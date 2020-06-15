Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] – Don’t lose sight of the bigger picture

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [NASDAQ: GLPI] shares went higher by 6.24% from its previous closing of 36.03, now trading at the price of $38.28, also adding 2.25 points. Is GLPI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.69 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GLPI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 202.64M float and a -4.01% run over in the last seven days. GLPI share price has been hovering between 50.35 and 12.88 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [NASDAQ:GLPI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give GLPI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.28, with the high estimate being $42.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $34.71. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] is sitting at 4.78. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.78.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 90.10%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.91.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 285.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 274.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.38 and P/E Ratio of 20.90. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] has 219.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.88 to 50.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 197.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 5.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.