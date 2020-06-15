General Dynamics Corporation [GD] – Why is it on the rise. A Focus on Fundamental Analysis?

General Dynamics Corporation [GD] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrials sector company has a current value of $149.20 after GD shares went up by 0.44% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

General Dynamics Corporation [NYSE:GD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding General Dynamics Corporation [GD], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give GD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $149.20, with the high estimate being $195.00, the low estimate being $140.00 and the median estimate amounting to $170.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $148.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for General Dynamics Corporation [GD] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.64.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of General Dynamics Corporation [GD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for General Dynamics Corporation [GD] sitting at 11.80% and its Gross Margin at 17.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.82. Its Return on Equity is 25.90%, and its Return on Assets is 6.90%. These metrics all suggest that General Dynamics Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, General Dynamics Corporation [GD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 98.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 75.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. General Dynamics Corporation [GD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.20 and P/E Ratio of 12.59. These metrics all suggest that General Dynamics Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

General Dynamics Corporation [GD] has 288.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 42.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 100.55 to 193.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 3.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is General Dynamics Corporation [GD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of General Dynamics Corporation [GD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.