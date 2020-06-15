General Mills Inc. [GIS] Price Aside, GIS Fundamentals Booming Beyond Compare

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] shares went lower by -0.71% from its previous closing of 60.58, now trading at the price of $60.15, also subtracting -0.43 points. Is GIS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.08 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GIS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 605.07M float and a -1.39% run over in the last seven days. GIS share price has been hovering between 64.31 and 46.59 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding General Mills Inc. [GIS] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give GIS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $60.15, with the high estimate being $71.00, the low estimate being $45.00 and the median estimate amounting to $63.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $60.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for General Mills Inc. [GIS] is sitting at 3.46. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.62.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of General Mills Inc. [GIS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for General Mills Inc. [GIS] sitting at 17.60% and its Gross Margin at 35.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.70. These measurements indicate that General Mills Inc. [GIS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.35. Its Return on Equity is 28.60%, and its Return on Assets is 7.00%. These metrics all suggest that General Mills Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, General Mills Inc. [GIS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 205.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 164.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. General Mills Inc. [GIS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.39 and P/E Ratio of 17.30. These metrics all suggest that General Mills Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

General Mills Inc. [GIS] has 607.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 36.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.59 to 64.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.59, which indicates that it is 2.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is General Mills Inc. [GIS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of General Mills Inc. [GIS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.