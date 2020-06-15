Gentex Corporation [GNTX] – Is GNTX worth Holding?

Gentex Corporation [NASDAQ: GNTX] shares went higher by 1.29% from its previous closing of 26.37, now trading at the price of $26.71, also adding 0.34 points. Is GNTX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.9 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GNTX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 243.80M float and a -3.50% run over in the last seven days. GNTX share price has been hovering between 31.27 and 19.48 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Gentex Corporation [NASDAQ:GNTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Gentex Corporation [GNTX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give GNTX an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Gentex Corporation [GNTX] is sitting at 3.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.71.

Fundamental Analysis of Gentex Corporation [GNTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 36.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 25.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.71. Gentex Corporation [GNTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.51 and P/E Ratio of 16.63. These metrics all suggest that Gentex Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Gentex Corporation [GNTX] has 246.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.48 to 31.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 2.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gentex Corporation [GNTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gentex Corporation [GNTX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.