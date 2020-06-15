GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]: Target Price for GSKY is $3.70 as Confirmed by 8 analysts

GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] took an upward turn with a change of 3.62%, trading at the price of $5.30 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.17 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while GreenSky Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.14M shares for that time period. GSKY monthly volatility recorded 8.92%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.48%. PS value for GSKY stocks is 1.68.

GreenSky Inc. [NASDAQ:GSKY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to GreenSky Inc. [GSKY], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give GSKY an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.30, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $3.25 and the median estimate amounting to $3.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] sitting at 18.90% and its Gross Margin at 67.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 86.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.76. Its Return on Equity is 227.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GSKY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,543.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 93.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.89. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,510.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 91.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 22.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.42 and P/E Ratio of 13.54. These metrics all suggest that GreenSky Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] has 63.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 917.99M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.05 to 13.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of GreenSky Inc. [GSKY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.