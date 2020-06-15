Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] – The Fundamentals are a good enough reason to be bullish on HIW

Highwoods Properties Inc. [NYSE: HIW] opened at $40.30 and closed at $38.29 a share within trading session on 06/12/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.93% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $39.41.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Highwoods Properties Inc. [NYSE: HIW] had 1.3 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.13M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.71%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.01%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 25.10 during that period and HIW managed to take a rebound to 52.76 in the last 52 weeks.

Highwoods Properties Inc. [NYSE:HIW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HIW an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $39.41, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $37.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] is sitting at 4.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.27.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] sitting at 28.00% and its Gross Margin at 66.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 41.30. These measurements indicate that Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.02. Its Return on Equity is 14.40%, and its Return on Assets is 6.30%. These metrics all suggest that Highwoods Properties Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 119.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 121.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.93 and P/E Ratio of 13.09. These metrics all suggest that Highwoods Properties Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] has 103.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.10 to 52.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 4.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.