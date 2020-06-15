Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] Resumes bullish Trend: What’s in it for Long-term Investors

The share price of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: HST] inclined by $12.17, presently trading at $12.64. The company’s shares saw 60.92% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 7.86 recorded on 06/12/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as HST fall by -9.78% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 14.95 compared to -1.37 of all time high it touched on 06/08/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 33.76%, while additionally dropping -31.64% during the last 12 months. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $13.45. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.81% increase from the current trading price.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:HST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HST an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.64, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] is sitting at 3.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] sitting at 10.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.20. These measurements indicate that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.17. Its Return on Equity is 10.00%, and its Return on Assets is 5.70%. These metrics all suggest that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 59.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.85 and P/E Ratio of 12.62. These metrics all suggest that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] has 708.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.86 to 18.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 6.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.