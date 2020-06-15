Humana Inc. [HUM]: Short-term bearish but long-term fundamentals getting better

Humana Inc.[HUM] stock saw a move by 1.39% on Friday, touching 1.06 million. Based on the recent volume, Humana Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HUM shares recorded 132.14M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Humana Inc. [HUM] stock could reach median target price of $425.00.

Humana Inc. [HUM] stock additionally went down by -2.86% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 0.34% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HUM stock is set at 48.68% by far, with shares price recording returns by 20.65% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HUM shares showcased 9.84% increase. HUM saw 412.70 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 208.25 compared to high within the same period of time.

Humana Inc. [NYSE:HUM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Humana Inc. [HUM], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HUM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $378.72, with the high estimate being $510.00, the low estimate being $388.00 and the median estimate amounting to $425.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $373.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Humana Inc. [HUM] is sitting at 4.53. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.53.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Humana Inc. [HUM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Humana Inc. [HUM] sitting at 5.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.99. Its Return on Equity is 21.80%, and its Return on Assets is 8.60%. These metrics all suggest that Humana Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Humana Inc. [HUM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 50.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 44.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Humana Inc. [HUM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.35 and P/E Ratio of 19.45. These metrics all suggest that Humana Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Humana Inc. [HUM] has 132.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 49.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 208.25 to 412.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 3.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Humana Inc. [HUM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Humana Inc. [HUM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.