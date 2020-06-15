Investor Insight: Entergy Corporation [ETR] Goes Ballistic – Investor Confidence on the Rise

Entergy Corporation [ETR] saw a change by -0.36% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $96.42. The company is holding 199.79M shares with keeping 199.03M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 28.23% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -28.87% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -10.12%, trading +28.23% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 199.79M shares valued at 1.65 million were bought and sold.

Entergy Corporation [NYSE:ETR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Entergy Corporation [ETR], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $96.77.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Entergy Corporation [ETR] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Fundamental Analysis of Entergy Corporation [ETR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Entergy Corporation [ETR] sitting at 14.10% and its Gross Margin at 88.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.80. Its Return on Equity is 11.00%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ETR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Entergy Corporation [ETR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 192.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 169.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Entergy Corporation [ETR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.38 and P/E Ratio of 17.38. These metrics all suggest that Entergy Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Entergy Corporation [ETR] has 199.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 75.19 to 135.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.58, which indicates that it is 3.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Entergy Corporation [ETR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Entergy Corporation [ETR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.