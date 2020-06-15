Investor Insight: Huntsman Corporation [HUN] Goes Ballistic – Investor Confidence on the Rise

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] gained by 1.46% on the last trading session, reaching $18.02 price per share at the time. Huntsman Corporation represents 224.70M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 3.92B with the latest information.

The Huntsman Corporation traded at the price of $18.02 with 1.79 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HUN shares recorded 2.32M.

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE:HUN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Huntsman Corporation [HUN], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HUN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.02, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Huntsman Corporation [HUN] is sitting at 3.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.93.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Huntsman Corporation [HUN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Huntsman Corporation [HUN] sitting at 8.10% and its Gross Margin at 20.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.87. Its Return on Equity is 14.60%, and its Return on Assets is 4.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HUN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 104.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 95.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Huntsman Corporation [HUN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.21 and P/E Ratio of 27.15. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] has 224.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.23 to 24.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.08, which indicates that it is 3.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Huntsman Corporation [HUN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Huntsman Corporation [HUN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.