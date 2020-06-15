Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] could give the highest percentage gains? Check Out this Analysis

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Real Estate sector company has a current value of $13.76 after KIM shares went up by 9.64% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Real Estate stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give KIM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.76, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $7.50 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.13.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 08/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] sitting at 34.60% and its Gross Margin at 70.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.70. These measurements indicate that Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.98. Its Return on Equity is 6.40%, and its Return on Assets is 2.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KIM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 111.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 111.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.97 and P/E Ratio of 18.27. These metrics all suggest that Kimco Realty Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has 429.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.45 to 21.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 84.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 6.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.