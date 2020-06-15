Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] – Why is it on the rise. A Focus on Fundamental Analysis?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KNX] opened at $39.32 and closed at $38.52 a share within trading session on 06/12/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.17% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $38.97.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KNX] had 1.79 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.58M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.05%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.14%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 27.54 during that period and KNX managed to take a rebound to 42.07 in the last 52 weeks.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give KNX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.97, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $33.00 and the median estimate amounting to $44.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] is sitting at 4.46. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.46.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] sitting at 8.70% and its Gross Margin at 60.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.07. Its Return on Equity is 5.10%, and its Return on Assets is 3.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KNX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 15.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.42 and P/E Ratio of 23.34. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] has 170.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.54 to 42.07. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 3.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.