Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE] – Is there any real value to LAKE Stock or is it vaporware?

Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE] took an downward turn with a change of -5.97%, trading at the price of $19.70 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.21 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Lakeland Industries Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.00M shares for that time period. LAKE monthly volatility recorded 7.92%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 14.29%. PS value for LAKE stocks is 1.30 with PB recorded at 1.68.

Lakeland Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:LAKE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 4/29/2020. On average, stock market experts give LAKE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.70, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 09/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE] sitting at 14.50% and its Gross Margin at 40.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.84. Its Return on Equity is 14.30%, and its Return on Assets is 12.10%. These metrics all suggest that Lakeland Industries Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.00. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.67 and P/E Ratio of 12.81. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE] has 7.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 167.06M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.70 to 28.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 103.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.15, which indicates that it is 14.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.50. This RSI suggests that Lakeland Industries Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.