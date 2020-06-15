Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] – A safe no matter how short-term sentiments looks

Leggett & Platt Incorporated [NYSE: LEG] opened at $34.36 and closed at $33.22 a share within trading session on 06/12/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.20% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $32.82.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Leggett & Platt Incorporated [NYSE: LEG] had 1.21 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.83M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.05%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.38%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 22.03 during that period and LEG managed to take a rebound to 55.42 in the last 52 weeks.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated [NYSE:LEG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $32.82, with the high estimate being $38.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $31.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] sitting at 10.70% and its Gross Margin at 22.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.46. Its Return on Equity is 25.20%, and its Return on Assets is 6.50%. These metrics all suggest that Leggett & Platt Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 173.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.31. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 166.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.30 and P/E Ratio of 13.97. These metrics all suggest that Leggett & Platt Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] has 135.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.03 to 55.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 5.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.