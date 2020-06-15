Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] could give the highest percentage gains? Check Out this Analysis

Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE: LXP] stock went up by 5.03% or 0.49 points up from its previous closing price of 9.75. The stock reached $10.24 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, LXP share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -4.21% in the period of the last 7 days.

LXP had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $10.25, at one point touching $9.83. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -13.33%. The 52-week high currently stands at 11.81 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 7.56% after the recent low of 7.86.

Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE:LXP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give LXP an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.24, with the high estimate being $11.50, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 88.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.81.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.49. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 79.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.40 and P/E Ratio of 9.48. These metrics all suggest that Lexington Realty Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has 276.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.86 to 11.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.70, which indicates that it is 3.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust [LXP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.