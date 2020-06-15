Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] – What next after Recent Momentum?

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] shares went higher by 5.85% from its previous closing of 38.43, now trading at the price of $40.68, also adding 2.25 points. Is LNC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.69 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of LNC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 191.90M float and a -13.94% run over in the last seven days. LNC share price has been hovering between 67.17 and 16.11 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Lincoln National Corporation [LNC], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give LNC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $40.68, with the high estimate being $76.00, the low estimate being $33.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] is sitting at 3.78. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.78.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] sitting at 6.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.84. Its Return on Equity is 3.70%, and its Return on Assets is 0.20%. These metrics suggest that this Lincoln National Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 33.56. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 31.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 23.80.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] has 195.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.11 to 67.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 152.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.25, which indicates that it is 6.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lincoln National Corporation [LNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.