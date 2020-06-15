LKQ Corporation [LKQ] Price Analysis: Next Bullish Target is $32.88

LKQ Corporation [NASDAQ: LKQ] dipped by -1.58% on the last trading session, reaching $25.89 price per share at the time. LKQ Corporation represents 306.24M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 7.99B with the latest information.

The LKQ Corporation traded at the price of $25.89 with 2.57 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LKQ shares recorded 3.06M.

LKQ Corporation [NASDAQ:LKQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to LKQ Corporation [LKQ], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give LKQ an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for LKQ Corporation [LKQ] is sitting at 4.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.78.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of LKQ Corporation [LKQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for LKQ Corporation [LKQ] sitting at 7.30% and its Gross Margin at 39.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.73. Its Return on Equity is 12.00%, and its Return on Assets is 4.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LKQ financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, LKQ Corporation [LKQ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 107.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 96.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. LKQ Corporation [LKQ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.43 and P/E Ratio of 13.58. These metrics all suggest that LKQ Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

LKQ Corporation [LKQ] has 306.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.31 to 36.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 94.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.68, which indicates that it is 5.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is LKQ Corporation [LKQ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of LKQ Corporation [LKQ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.