Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] – How low can NYSE:MRO go? A return to Fundamental Analysis

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Energy sector company has a current value of $6.58 after MRO shares went up by 5.11% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Energy stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give MRO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.58, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] is sitting at 3.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.23.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] sitting at 11.10% and its Gross Margin at 86.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.71. Its Return on Equity is 2.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics suggest that this Marathon Oil Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 46.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 46.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.00 and P/E Ratio of 20.54. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has 794.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.02 to 14.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 117.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.34, which indicates that it is 7.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.