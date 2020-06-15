MasTec Inc. [MTZ] – Is there any real value to MTZ Stock or is it vaporware?

MasTec Inc. [NYSE: MTZ] stock went up by 4.00% or 1.5 points up from its previous closing price of 37.51. The stock reached $39.01 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MTZ share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -17.12% in the period of the last 7 days.

MTZ had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $40.20, at one point touching $37.82. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -47.08%. The 52-week high currently stands at 73.71 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -19.91% after the recent low of 22.51.

MasTec Inc. [NYSE:MTZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to MasTec Inc. [MTZ], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give MTZ an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $39.01, with the high estimate being $71.00, the low estimate being $40.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MasTec Inc. [MTZ] is sitting at 4.78. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.78.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MasTec Inc. [MTZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MasTec Inc. [MTZ] sitting at 7.60% and its Gross Margin at 15.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.14. Its Return on Equity is 23.00%, and its Return on Assets is 7.90%. These metrics all suggest that MasTec Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MasTec Inc. [MTZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 82.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. MasTec Inc. [MTZ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.84 and P/E Ratio of 7.68. These metrics all suggest that MasTec Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

MasTec Inc. [MTZ] has 74.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.51 to 73.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 5.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MasTec Inc. [MTZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MasTec Inc. [MTZ], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.