Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA] Holding Strong: What’s pushing it?

Mesa Air Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MESA] stock went up by 16.02% or 0.5 points up from its previous closing price of 3.09. The stock reached $3.59 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MESA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -16.82% in the period of the last 7 days.

MESA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $3.67, at one point touching $3.14. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -67.64%. The 52-week high currently stands at 11.08 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -66.24% after the recent low of 2.05.

Mesa Air Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MESA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give MESA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.59, with the high estimate being $7.50, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 08/31/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA] sitting at 12.10% and its Gross Margin at 31.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.25. Its Return on Equity is 6.50%, and its Return on Assets is 1.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MESA financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 198.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 159.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.84. Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.56 and P/E Ratio of 4.51. These metrics all suggest that Mesa Air Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA] has 35.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 108.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.05 to 11.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.