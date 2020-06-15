Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] – Is NSC worth Holding?

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NYSE: NSC] opened at $179.85 and closed at $174.26 a share within trading session on 06/12/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.25% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $178.18.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Norfolk Southern Corporation [NYSE: NSC] had 1.27 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.85M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.64%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.21%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 112.62 during that period and NSC managed to take a rebound to 219.88 in the last 52 weeks.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NYSE:NSC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give NSC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $178.18, with the high estimate being $221.00, the low estimate being $122.00 and the median estimate amounting to $196.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $174.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] is sitting at 3.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] sitting at 32.40% and its Gross Margin at 48.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.80. These measurements indicate that Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.07. Its Return on Equity is 16.00%, and its Return on Assets is 6.50%. These metrics all suggest that Norfolk Southern Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 85.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 82.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.25 and P/E Ratio of 19.37. These metrics all suggest that Norfolk Southern Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] has 257.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 44.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 112.62 to 219.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 3.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.