Nucor Corporation [NUE] – Is there any real value to NUE Stock or is it vaporware?

Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] opened at $41.29 and closed at $39.66 a share within trading session on 06/12/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.88% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $41.20.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] had 1.86 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.95M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.05%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.21%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 27.52 during that period and NUE managed to take a rebound to 58.70 in the last 52 weeks.

Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Nucor Corporation [NUE] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give NUE an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Nucor Corporation [NUE] is sitting at 3.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.88.

Fundamental Analysis of Nucor Corporation [NUE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 11.00%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.79.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nucor Corporation [NUE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.21. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.40. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 42.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Nucor Corporation [NUE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.12 and P/E Ratio of 16.04. These metrics all suggest that Nucor Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Nucor Corporation [NUE] has 302.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.52 to 58.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 4.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nucor Corporation [NUE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nucor Corporation [NUE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.