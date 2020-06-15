Old National Bancorp [ONB] gains 3.05% – Is this a reason to worry?

Old National Bancorp[ONB] stock saw a move by 3.05% on Friday, touching 1.03 million. Based on the recent volume, Old National Bancorp stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ONB shares recorded 167.75M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Old National Bancorp [ONB] stock could reach median target price of $15.00.

Old National Bancorp [ONB] stock additionally went down by -11.23% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 18.19% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ONB stock is set at -16.02% by far, with shares price recording returns by -7.61% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ONB shares showcased -23.41% decrease. ONB saw 18.74 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 11.19 compared to high within the same period of time.

Old National Bancorp [NASDAQ:ONB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Old National Bancorp [ONB], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ONB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.84, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Old National Bancorp [ONB] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Old National Bancorp [ONB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Old National Bancorp [ONB] sitting at 80.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.40. These measurements indicate that Old National Bancorp [ONB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.21. Its Return on Equity is 7.20%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ONB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Old National Bancorp [ONB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 99.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 72.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.40.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. Old National Bancorp [ONB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.41 and P/E Ratio of 11.60. These metrics all suggest that Old National Bancorp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Old National Bancorp [ONB] has 167.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.19 to 18.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.99, which indicates that it is 4.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Old National Bancorp [ONB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Old National Bancorp [ONB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.