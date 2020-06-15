ONEOK Inc. [OKE] – it’s time to buy. Check out key Indicators

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] took an downward turn with a change of -3.51%, trading at the price of $34.09 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 31.48 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while ONEOK Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 7.68M shares for that time period. OKE monthly volatility recorded 5.37%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.93%. PS value for OKE stocks is 1.54 with PB recorded at 2.54.

ONEOK Inc. [NYSE:OKE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to ONEOK Inc. [OKE], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give OKE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $34.09, with the high estimate being $53.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ONEOK Inc. [OKE] is sitting at 3.59. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.94.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ONEOK Inc. [OKE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ONEOK Inc. [OKE] sitting at 14.10% and its Gross Margin at 35.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.48. Its Return on Equity is 13.10%, and its Return on Assets is 3.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates OKE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ONEOK Inc. [OKE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 204.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 201.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. ONEOK Inc. [OKE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.40 and P/E Ratio of 17.71. These metrics all suggest that ONEOK Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] has 414.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.16 to 78.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 180.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.13, which indicates that it is 5.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ONEOK Inc. [OKE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ONEOK Inc. [OKE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.