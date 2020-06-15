PACCAR Inc [PCAR] could give the highest percentage gains? Check Out this Analysis

PACCAR Inc[PCAR] stock saw a move by 0.81% on Friday, touching 1.73 million. Based on the recent volume, PACCAR Inc stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PCAR shares recorded 346.90M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that PACCAR Inc [PCAR] stock could reach median target price of $75.00.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] stock additionally went down by -6.13% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 10.86% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PCAR stock is set at 7.57% by far, with shares price recording returns by 12.34% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PCAR shares showcased -7.54% decrease. PCAR saw 81.09 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 49.11 compared to high within the same period of time.

PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ:PCAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding PACCAR Inc [PCAR] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PCAR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $73.17, with the high estimate being $85.00, the low estimate being $55.00 and the median estimate amounting to $75.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $72.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PACCAR Inc [PCAR] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.63.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PACCAR Inc [PCAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PACCAR Inc [PCAR] sitting at 11.80% and its Gross Margin at 19.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.59. Its Return on Equity is 21.80%, and its Return on Assets is 7.70%. These metrics all suggest that PACCAR Inc is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 116.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.61 and P/E Ratio of 12.00. These metrics all suggest that PACCAR Inc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has 346.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.11 to 81.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 3.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PACCAR Inc [PCAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PACCAR Inc [PCAR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.