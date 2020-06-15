Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. [PPBI]: Target Price for PPBI is $26.50 as Confirmed by 6 analysts

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: PPBI] shares went higher by 4.57% from its previous closing of 19.60, now trading at the price of $20.50, also adding 0.9 points. Is PPBI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.35 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PPBI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 58.66M float and a -18.00% run over in the last seven days. PPBI share price has been hovering between 34.90 and 13.93 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:PPBI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. [PPBI], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PPBI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.50, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $21.00 and the median estimate amounting to $26.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. [PPBI] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. [PPBI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. [PPBI] sitting at 85.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.00. These measurements indicate that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. [PPBI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.97. Its Return on Equity is 7.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PPBI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. [PPBI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 38.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.13.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. [PPBI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.71 and P/E Ratio of 8.46. These metrics all suggest that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. [PPBI] has 59.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.93 to 34.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 8.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. [PPBI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. [PPBI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.