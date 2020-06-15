PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI] moving up – What are the long-term prospects?

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI] saw a change by 0.58% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $37.92. The company is holding 78.69M shares with keeping 46.74M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 188.69% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -4.17% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -3.44%, trading +188.69% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 78.69M shares valued at 1.14 million were bought and sold.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [NYSE:PFSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PFSI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $37.92, with the high estimate being $62.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI] is sitting at 4.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.80.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI] sitting at 33.30% and its Gross Margin at 91.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.60. These measurements indicate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.59. Its Return on Equity is 32.20%, and its Return on Assets is 6.70%. These metrics all suggest that PennyMac Financial Services Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 301.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.12, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 75.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.72.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI] has 78.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.14 to 39.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 188.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 5.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.05. This RSI suggests that PennyMac Financial Services Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.