Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] Resumes bullish Trend: What’s in it for Long-term Investors

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] took an upward turn with a change of 1.65%, trading at the price of $98.23 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.22 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares have an average trading volume of 3.07M shares for that time period. PXD monthly volatility recorded 4.88%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.13%. PS value for PXD stocks is 1.69 with PB recorded at 1.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PXD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $98.23, with the high estimate being $160.00, the low estimate being $74.00 and the median estimate amounting to $115.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $96.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] is sitting at 4.61. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] sitting at 13.80% and its Gross Margin at 39.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.28. Its Return on Equity is 5.80%, and its Return on Assets is 3.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PXD financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 21.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 13.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.12 and P/E Ratio of 23.58. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has 166.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.62 to 159.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 102.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 6.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.