PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] – it’s time to buy. Check out key Indicators

The share price of PPG Industries Inc. [NYSE: PPG] inclined by $99.56, presently trading at $101.63. The company’s shares saw 45.66% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 69.77 recorded on 06/12/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as PPG fall by -10.81% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 116.38 compared to -12.32 of all time high it touched on 06/08/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 20.64%, while additionally dropping -13.07% during the last 12 months. PPG Industries Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $111.14. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 9.51% increase from the current trading price.

PPG Industries Inc. [NYSE:PPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to PPG Industries Inc. [PPG], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PPG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $101.63, with the high estimate being $125.00, the low estimate being $90.00 and the median estimate amounting to $112.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $99.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] is sitting at 4.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] sitting at 10.60% and its Gross Margin at 43.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.79. Its Return on Equity is 23.10%, and its Return on Assets is 6.50%. These metrics all suggest that PPG Industries Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 110.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 97.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.29 and P/E Ratio of 20.63. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] has 236.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.77 to 134.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 3.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PPG Industries Inc. [PPG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.