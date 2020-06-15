Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] – Analyzing the PFG using Fundamentals and Trend Analysis

Principal Financial Group Inc.[PFG] stock saw a move by 4.57% on Friday, touching 1.45 million. Based on the recent volume, Principal Financial Group Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PFG shares recorded 275.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] stock could reach median target price of $40.00.

Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] stock additionally went down by -10.99% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 28.82% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PFG stock is set at -24.47% by far, with shares price recording returns by 17.81% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PFG shares showcased -21.75% decrease. PFG saw 60.81 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 23.31 compared to high within the same period of time.

Principal Financial Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PFG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PFG an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $41.88, with the high estimate being $53.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] sitting at 8.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.43. Its Return on Equity is 8.90%, and its Return on Assets is 0.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PFG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 26.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.81 and P/E Ratio of 9.37. These metrics all suggest that Principal Financial Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] has 275.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.31 to 60.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 79.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 4.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.