Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] – Is there any real value to RL Stock or is it vaporware?

Ralph Lauren Corporation[RL] stock saw a move by 1.00% on Friday, touching 1.45 million. Based on the recent volume, Ralph Lauren Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RL shares recorded 73.70M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] stock could reach median target price of $85.00.

Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] stock additionally went down by -16.52% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 15.58% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RL stock is set at -33.61% by far, with shares price recording returns by -10.64% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RL shares showcased -33.02% decrease. RL saw 128.29 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 59.82 compared to high within the same period of time.

Ralph Lauren Corporation [NYSE:RL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give RL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $74.77, with the high estimate being $145.00, the low estimate being $66.00 and the median estimate amounting to $85.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $74.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] is sitting at 3.87. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.81.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] sitting at 5.10% and its Gross Margin at 59.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.07. Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.29 and P/E Ratio of 15.47. These metrics all suggest that Ralph Lauren Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] has 73.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.82 to 128.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 5.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.