Republic Services Inc. [RSG] – A worthy Stock for long-term investors

Republic Services Inc. [RSG] saw a change by 0.09% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $81.73. The company is holding 319.60M shares with keeping 317.18M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 25.03% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -19.01% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -9.39%, trading +25.03% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 319.60M shares valued at 1.27 million were bought and sold.

Republic Services Inc. [NYSE:RSG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Republic Services Inc. [RSG], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give RSG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $81.73, with the high estimate being $100.00, the low estimate being $78.00 and the median estimate amounting to $88.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $81.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Republic Services Inc. [RSG] is sitting at 4.15. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.08.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Republic Services Inc. [RSG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Republic Services Inc. [RSG] sitting at 17.30% and its Gross Margin at 39.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.78. Its Return on Equity is 13.50%, and its Return on Assets is 4.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates RSG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Republic Services Inc. [RSG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 110.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 98.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Republic Services Inc. [RSG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.27 and P/E Ratio of 24.19. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Republic Services Inc. [RSG] has 319.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 65.37 to 100.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 2.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Republic Services Inc. [RSG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Republic Services Inc. [RSG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.